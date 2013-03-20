(Recasts with Pentagon briefing)
By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, March 20 Afghan President Hamid Karzai
struck a compromise with NATO forces on Wednesday, agreeing to a
far more limited and gradual pullout from a key province than he
had initially demanded, according to accounts from the NATO-led
force.
The deal emerged 10 days after Karzai's March 10 deadline
for all U.S. special operations forces to leave Wardak province,
and NATO said the deal limited the initial pullout of NATO
troops to Wardak's small, relatively restive district of Nerkh.
"The remainder of the province will transition in time,"
according to a statement of the NATO-led International Security
Assistance Force (ISAF).
The Wardak issue, along a series of inflammatory remarks by
Karzai deriding the United States and other foreign forces, has
strained already fraught ties between the president and Western
allies as they move to wind down the unpopular, costly war.
Karzai had called for U.S. special operations forces to
leave the province after villagers accused them of torturing and
killing civilians, an allegation U.S. forces strongly deny.
ISAF's deputy commander, British Lieutenant General Nick
Carter, clarified to Pentagon reporters that ISAF special forces
and other troops would still operate in Wardak, at least for the
time being.
"It's absolutely the case that they will still ... operate
there," Carter said.
"I think that Nerkh will be treated slightly differently, as
I've described. But, of course, what we're seeking to do in the
coming months is to transition much of Afghanistan, and Wardak
will be part of that plan."
Carter, said Nerkh would be transitioned to "an Afghan
solution" within the next few days. But he also cautioned that
the details of that transition in Nerkh were subject to
agreements that would be discussed at the Afghan national
security council meeting on Sunday.
Nerkh is a known hiding place for Taliban and Hezb-i-Islami
militants. The district comprises about 10 percent of Wardak and
borders Kabul and Logar provinces.
Afghan officials have expressed fears that insurgents might
use Wardak, just a 40-minute drive from Kabul, as a launch pad
for attacks on the capital.
Opposition politicians say Karzai's order to expel the U.S.
special forces was a political move intended to bolster his
party's support base ahead of a presidential election next year.
Karzai is not allowed to stand again.
Some in Wardak however are furious U.S. special forces are
still operating in the province, and about 1,000 residents
converged on the capital on Saturday demanding they leave.
U.S. special forces are expected to play a major role in
Afghanistan after most NATO combat troops withdraw by the end of
next year, and Karzai's decision to expel them was seen as
complicating talks between the United States and Afghanistan
over the scope of U.S. operations after the pull-out.
