KABUL Two Westerners were killed inside the heavily barricaded Interior Ministry in the centre of Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday, security sources and a local television station said.

Tolo TV reported that the two people who were gunned down were foreign advisors. The ministry has been sealed shut and no one is allowed in or out, security sources said.

(Reporting by Hamid Shalizi, writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)