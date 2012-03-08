By Miriam Arghandiwal
KABUL, March 8 Afghanistan's female
basketball team has played its first game against a squad of
American women especially created for them, highlighting the
struggles Afghan women still face more than a decade after the
Taliban were toppled.
With black hijabs covering their hair and clad in red
sweatshirts, the national all-women team has trouble finding
opponents in a country where sport is underfunded and women
often encounter disapproval from relatives and society who deem
it un-Islamic.
"They are taller and older than us (but) we're happy to have
competition," Afghan team member Sameera Asghari, 19, said of
American team "Kabul Kats", composed of female staff of the U.S.
Embassy in Kabul.
Despite playing for years against mostly female students,
and often winning, the Afghan team lost to Kabul Kats with a
score of 38 to 21 in the friendly, played in the gym belonging
to NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in its
heavily barricaded headquarters in the centre of the capital.
Kabul Kats was formed in December after the U.S. ambassador
to Afghanistan, Ryan Crocker, met members of the Afghan female
team, who lamented their struggle in finding other teams to
play.
"So we agreed it would be fun to play a game against our
embassy women," Crocker told Reuters at the match on Wednesday,
a day before International Women's Day.
While Afghan women have gained back basic rights in
education, voting and work since the Taliban were toppled in
2001, their plight remains severe and future uncertain as Afghan
and U.S. officials seek to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure
stability after foreign combat troops leave by end-2014.
Her head downturned, Afghan team captain Palwasha Sangar,
19, said she feared any return of the Islamist group.
"We will not have freedom nor rights if the Taliban have
power, they are ill-minded," she said, recalling the time when
"they didn't want us outside the house", referring to a Taliban
law which forbade women leaving the house without a male
relative.
There is now fear among some Western officials and rights
groups that women's rights in Afghanistan could be compromised
under any power-sharing deal between the Afghan government and
the Taliban.
Activists were outraged this week when President Hamid
Karzai backed recommendations from his powerful clerics, the
Ulema Council, to segregate the sexes and allow husbands to beat
wives under certain circumstances, reminiscent of Taliban rule.
While Kabul Kats player and U.S. embassy strategic planner
Melanie Smith applauded her opponents, whose team was formed
seven years ago, she added: "I know they are still working
really hard to achieve equal rights."
(Writing by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Michael Georgy)