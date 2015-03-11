(Repeats March 7 story with no changes to text)
By Krista Mahr and Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, March 7 Malika Yousufi lined her bike up
alongside her teammates on a lonely road outside the Afghan
capital, getting ready for her weekly training ride away from
the disapproving stares of Kabul.
Yousufi is part of Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling
Team, a group that has been breaking new ground for women's
sports in Afghanistan and pushing the boundaries of what is -
and is not - acceptable for young women in the conservative
Muslim country.
Under the Taliban in the 1990s, women in Afghanistan were
excluded from public life, banned from going to school or
stepping outside their home without a male family member.
Women's rights have made gains since the hardline Islamist
group's ouster in 2001, but observers worry that progress is at
risk as violence against women persists and women remain
under-represented in politics.
"We are resolved to keep our commitments to women and we
will protect and reinforce our achievements," President Ashraf
Ghani's office said in a statement released after the president
made a speech ahead of International Women's Day on March 8.
While Afghanistan's national men's cricket and football
teams have enjoyed the spotlight, women's sports have made more
halting progress, with athletes facing family pressure and
patchy public support.
Last year, the women's cricket team was quietly dissolved
amid Taliban threats and a shortage of players.
The women's cycling team is pushing ahead, despite not
having been paid for several months, a problem for many Afghan
athletes.
To clock the distances needed for training, team members
pile their bikes in cars and drive outside the capital, where
their uniform of loose-fitting tops and long pants won't draw
stares.
During the ride, the coach leads the pack in a car.
"The coach is like a shield for us," Yousufi said. "If he
wasn't there, we couldn't ride."
Even so, drivers sometimes shout profanities at the riders,
and their team captain grapples with a back injury from a crash
after a man on a motorbike reached out to grab her.
Abdul Sadiq Sadiqi, the coach and president of the Afghan
Cycling Federation, is not overly concerned.
"These are people who don't let their children go to
school," Sadiqi said.
More than 40 women train with the group, and the core team
has competed in several international competitions.
On a recent morning, team members leaned into the curves in
the road, whizzing past a checkpoint where a group of soldiers
watched them pass.
Yousufi said she was determined to become the first Afghan
woman to compete in the Tour de France, a cycling race dominated
by men since its first event in 1903.
"Nothing will stop us," she said.
