By Mirwais Harooni
| KABUL, July 8
KABUL, July 8 The first woman to be nominated to
Afghanistan's Supreme Court was rejected by parliament on
Wednesday, in a further sign of the political crisis engulfing
the government.
Safeguarding women's rights was one of President Ashraf
Ghani's campaign promises and the nomination was considered a
milestone in a country where the Taliban once banned women from
almost all areas of public life.
Ghani has struggled to get his agenda into action and after
nine months in office has been unable to complete the cabinet.
The decision follows last week's vote against the
president's acting defence minister.
"We ask the president to nominate another individual for
this position," deputy speaker Haji Zahir Qadir said of
Wednesday's decision.
Fourteen years after the Taliban were topped by a U.S.-led
military intervention, Afghanistan remains deeply conservative
and many fear women's rights will be rolled back after the
withdrawal of most foreign troops last year.
"I hope the president nominates another woman for this
position," lawmaker Shukria Barakzai, an outspoken women's
rights advocate, said after the vote.
Nominees to the position of central bank governor and to the
Supreme Court were approved during the same session.
(Writing by Jessica Donati; Editing by Nick Macfie)