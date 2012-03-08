By Amie Ferris-Rotman
| KABUL, March 8
first female-only internet cafe on Thursday, hoping to give
women a chance to connect to the world without verbal and sexual
harassment and free from the unwanted gazes of their countrymen.
Swarms of hijab-wearing young visitors poured into the small
cafe on a quiet street in central Kabul on International Women's
Day in a country where women still face enormous struggles even
though the Taliban were toppled over a decade ago.
"We wanted women to not be afraid, to create a safe place
for women to use the internet," said Aqlima Moradi, a
25-year-old medical student and member of Afghan activist group
YoungWomen4Change, which set up the cafe.
Spray-prainted in bright colours with smilies, birds and
Facebook and Yahoo logos, the modest cafe was named after Sahar
Gul, a 15-year-old Afghan girl who was brutally tortured last
year by her in-laws for refusing to become a prostitute.
"There are a lot of Sahar Guls in Afghanistan. There are
women every day facing violence," said Mohammad Jawad Alizada,
29, who oversaw the cafe's creation and is a volunteer from the
male advocacy wing of the group.
"For as long as I can remember, Afghan women have had no
rights. She (Gul) is a brave girl who stood up for herself. It
is her bravery and her courage that we want to honour here,"
Alizada, who also works as a social research analyst at a U.S.
company in Kabul, told Reuters.
While Afghan women have gained back basic rights in
education, voting and work since the Taliban were toppled in
2001, their future remains highly uncertain as Afghan and U.S.
officials seek to negotiate with the Taliban to ensure stability
after foreign combat troops leave by end-2014.
At the net cafe's opening, high school student Sana Seerat
bemoaned the lack of attention given to women: "We never have
things that are just for women, everything in Afghanistan is
always for men. But we are the same, equal".
Project manager Zainab Paiman applauded the cafe initiative,
but said dividing the sexes could lead to further oppression of
women. "We should work on harassment together. If we do things
separately then we will have to continue this in future," she
said, sporting a polka dot headscarf and long floral skirt.
TALIBAN THREATS
Organisers said a British charity donated the cafe's 15 used
laptops, which sit on low wooden tables surrounded by cushions
where women can sit and work for the reduced fee of 50 Afghanis
($1) an hour, much less than the rates in other net cafes.
Fundraising both at home and abroad secured the approximate
$1,000 a month needed for the near future to run the cafe,
purposely situated near a girls' high school, although it hopes
to become self-sustaining in the future.
Like other projects designed to help women in Afghanistan,
from business to culture and education, there is fear of threats
and violence from the Taliban, who banned women from most work
and forbade them to leave their homes without a male relative.
"There will always be threats. We're not going to say we are
not worried. But we can't stop because of that," Alizada said of
the cafe, which has painted windows and is discreetly marked.
There is now concern among some Western officials, activists
and female Afghan lawmakers that women's rights in Afghanistan
could be compromised under any power-sharing deal between the
Afghan government and the Taliban.
Activists were outraged this week when President Hamid
Karzai backed recommendations from his powerful clerics, the
Ulema Council, to segregate the sexes and allow husbands to beat
wives under certain circumstances, reminiscent of Taliban rule.
"We were so shocked by this. Karzai is an educated man, he
should know that men and women are equal," said teenager Seerat.
(Reporting by Amie Ferris-Rotman; Editing by Michael Georgy and
Paul Casciato)