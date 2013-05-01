* Largest ever rock concert for women in Afghanistan
* Women fear for their rights with upcoming troop withdrawal
* Afghanistan repeatedly rated worst place to be female
By Amie Ferris-Rotman
KABUL, May 1 More than 400 Afghan women and
girls jumped from their seats, screaming and even headbanging to
rock and rap music at an all-female music festival in the
capital of Kabul, which organisers say was the largest such
event in the country's history.
It may also be one of the last. In ultra-conservative
Afghanistan, women's rights remain precarious.
Afghan women have won back hard-fought rights such as
education and work since the Islamist Taliban was toppled 12
years ago, but there are fears these freedoms could shrink once
NATO-led forces withdraw from Afghanistan by the end of next
year, ending their fight against a Taliban-led insurgency that
began in late 2001.
"I'm worried that when the troops leave, we'll be stuck in
our homes like we were in the past," said 16-year-old student
Shabona Nabizada, shouting above the din of electric guitar.
"As women we're ridiculed and harassed. I feel free being
able to come here and leave all that behind," she added with a
timid smile.
The rare women's day, part of a multi-day Sound Central
concert, was held in a city concert hall on Tuesday and drew a
boisterous crowd - mostly teenagers in the high school uniform
of grey tunic and white hijab, but also abuse victims from
shelters and even a few grandmothers.
Increasing insecurity is deterring some women from pursuing
work outside the home, and rights workers accuse the government
of not doing enough to safeguard women - claims that President
Hamid Karzai's administration denies.
The women-only festival kicked off the 4-day Sound Central
rock fest, now in its third year, featuring acts by
Afghan-American singer Ariana Delawari and Kabul-based expat
rockers White City, whose British lead singer Ruth Owen sent the
crowd into a frenzy.
The number of women attending the women's day more than
doubled from last year's debut event, said its founder,
Australian multimedia producer Travis Beard. He publicised the
concert by sending out fliers and teams of women to schools to
convince teachers and parents that the festival would cause
young women no harm.
"Women's day is the most significant part of the festival.
Just having this kind of attendance for the first time in the
country, at a rock concert, is groundbreaking," Beard said.
As local rap artist Ramika took to the stage, dressed in
turquoise leggings and an oversized t-shirt, several wide-eyed
Afghan soldiers guarding the event crept in to steal a look at
the show, which only female press members were allowed to cover.
To one side of the audience sat a small, solemn group of
young women from shelters that give refuge to abuse victims,
many of whom have escaped violent homes and unhappy arranged
marriages. The unmarked and often hidden shelters around the
country face an uncertain future, with recent government
attempts to bring them under their control.
Last year, Justice Minister Habibullah Ghaleb called the
shelters houses of "prostitution and immorality", provoking a
barrage of condemnation from Afghan women.
One shelter director, who only gave her first name, Horshid,
said coming to the music festival was a way to "temporarily
bring the girls back to life".
Horshid, who runs a shelter attached to the Afghan Women's
Skills Development Center, a non-governmental organisation, said
women are increasingly concerned by the government's attempts to
establish peace talks with the Taliban.
"If the Taliban regain any power, our rights will be the
first sacrifice," she said.
