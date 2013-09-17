* Human rights gains fragile, many fear situation worsening
-U.N. official
* Over 4,000 cases of female violence said reported from
2010 to 2012
* Appointment of conservatives to rights panel considered a
worry
By Dylan Welch
KABUL, Sept 17 A surge in civilian casualties
and attacks on women in Afghanistan spotlights waning government
support for human rights, the United Nations' top rights officer
said on Tuesday.
The statement will be a blow to Western nations and the
government of President Hamid Karzai, who want to paint a
positive human rights picture ahead of the withdrawal of most
foreign forces scheduled by the end of next year.
"My concern that the momentum of improvement in human rights
may have not only peaked, but is in reality waning, has not been
allayed," United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi
Pillay said during her first official visit to Afghanistan.
Pillay met Karzai, his defence and interior ministers and
the chief of the Afghan intelligence agency, among others, on a
two-day visit to Kabul, the capital.
Evidence of such backsliding came from what she called an
ominous rise in civilian casualties in the first half of 2013,
endemic violence against women, and the appointment of
conservatives to the country's independent human rights office.
"I urge an extra effort by the president and his government
to ensure that the human rights gains of the past 12 years are
not sacrificed to political expediency during these last few
months before the election," Pillay told a news conference.
Karzai has said he remains committed to progress in human
rights.
A presidential election is due on April 5 and is expected to
see a transfer of power from long-term leader Karzai, who is
required under the constitution to step down.
DETERIORATION
Some Western diplomats and Afghan rights activists worry
about what they say is the government's increasing willingness
to trade hard-won human rights gains for the support of the
country's ultra-conservative elite.
"There have been some distinct human rights achievements
during the past 12 years, but they are fragile, and many Afghans
are expressing fears that the overall human rights situation is
deteriorating," Pillay said.
Her remarks come amid a spate of killings and abductions of
Afghan women in government posts.
A senior policewoman in the southern Afghan province of
Helmand, Lieutenant Negara, died on Monday after she was shot by
unknown men. Her predecessor, Lieutenant Islam Bibi, was herself
gunned down in July.
An Indian writer who criticised treatment of women in
eastern Afghanistan was murdered this month, and a woman
lawmaker was kidnapped by insurgents in August and held for
three weeks.
"Violence against women in Afghanistan is pervasive and
increasing," the United Nations' executive director for women,
Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, said in a statement on Tuesday prompted
by the death of Negara, who used just one name, like many
Afghans.
More than 4,000 cases of violence against women and girls
were reported to Afghanistan's Ministry of Women's Affairs in
2010-2012, she said.
Pillay also said the appointment to the Afghanistan
Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) of a group of
arch-conservative men - one a former Taliban official - by
Karzai in June had compromised the panel's independence.
The appointments also put the panel at risk of an
international downgrade when it is reviewed in two months' time.
Such a downgrade could force some countries to cut funding to
the rights body.
"It is essential that the AIHRC is strengthened, not
weakened, and I made a strong plea to President Karzai ... to do
his utmost to strengthen the position of the AIHRC before it
comes up for review," Pillay said.
(Reporting by Dylan Welch; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)