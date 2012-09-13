* Afghan action follows unrest across Muslim world
KABUL, Sept 13 Authorities in Afghanistan have
ordered that YouTube's website be blocked indefinitely to stop
Afghans watching a U.S.-made film that insults the Prophet
Mohammad which has sparked unrest elsewhere, government sources
told Reuters on Thursday.
Four U.S. officials including the ambassador to Libya were
killed in the east Libyan city of Benghazi on Tuesday night
after anger over the film boiled over and there have also been
protests against its content in Egypt and Yemen.
"I welcome any decision by the government because it badly
affects the minds of young Afghans," a senior government
official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Another government official, who also declined to be
identified, confirmed the ministry had ordered all Afghan
Internet providers to block YouTube's site.
Fears the video could provoke riots prompted at least one
provider to act before the government's orders were received.
"We have not yet been told, but we blocked YouTube ... to
avoid the blood of innocents spilling over. All it takes is one
Mullah watching that video, and then he'll preach about it later
on, causing chaos", said Farhad Fazi, the president of Internet
provider AFSAT.
However, YouTube may remain accessible to some Internet
users until Saturday as some of Afghanistan's major servers are
based in India and the United Arab Emirates.
An official at the Ministry of Communications said on
Wednesday that an order had been issued to block the site until
the film was taken down.
YouTube was shut for several hours in Afghanistan but was
then restored. Afghan Internet users were still able to view it
on Thursday.
The film-related violence in the Muslim world prompted
Afghan President Hamid Karzai to postpone a Friday trip to Oslo,
the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said, adding that he wanted to
remain at home at this time.
In the past, material and actions deemed insulting to Islam
have sparked deadly riots in Afghanistan.
The accidental burning of Korans at a U.S. base near Kabul
in February brought thousands of protesters onto the streets
across Afghanistan for weeks. Dozens of people were killed.
YouTube, the video website owned by Google Inc, has
declined to take the film down, saying it fell within their
guidelines, but blocked access to the film in Egypt and Libya
because of "special circumstances" in those countries.
An Afghan government official said a letter of complaint had
been sent to YouTube asking the site to respect Muslim values.
Clips of the movie, posted on YouTube under several titles
including "Innocence of Muslims", portrayed the Prophet engaged
in crude and offensive behaviour.
Clips had been posted online for weeks before apparently
triggering violent demonstrations.
