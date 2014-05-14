KABUL May 14 The final result of the
presidential election held in Afghanistan over a month ago will
be announced on Thursday, the country's Independent Election
Commission (IEC) said, delaying the announcement by a day.
Preliminary results late last month showed no candidate
emerging with an absolute majority which, if confirmed by the
final results, will lead to a run-off between the two leading
contenders, former foreign minister Abdullah Abdullah and
ex-World Bank economist Ashraf Ghani.
According to the preliminary count Abdullah finished top
with 44.9 percent, followed by Ghani with 31.5 percent, the
Independent Election Commission (IEC) said.
"Tomorrow at 11 am (0630 GMT) the IEC will announce the
final result," said IEC spokesman Noor Mohammad Noor.
The date has still to be fixed for a second round of voting.
The delay in announcing the final results was forced by the
failure of the complaints commission to submit its final report
on time. The commission said it had been flooded with complaints
after the April 5 vote.
(Reporting by Jessica Donati and Hamid Shalizi; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)