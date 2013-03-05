Sailing-Britain's Ainslie stakes all on America's Cup dream
June 1 Ben Ainslie is the only America's Cup skipper with his name emblazoned on one of the six space-age foiling catamarans flying around Bermuda's Great Sound this month.
JOHANNESBURG, March 5 Afgri Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share from all operations to be between 12 - 18%
lower * Says overall performance was overshadowed by a challenging trading
environment in the foods segment
June 1 Ben Ainslie is the only America's Cup skipper with his name emblazoned on one of the six space-age foiling catamarans flying around Bermuda's Great Sound this month.
* Wendys - NPC international agreed to remodel 90 acquired restaurants in image activation format by end of 2021, build 15 Wendy's restaurants by 2022-end