BRIEF-LeEco says merger agreement to acquire Vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
* LeEco - LeEco Global Group Ltd's merger agreement to acquire vizio will not proceed due to regulatory headwinds
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 Afgri Ltd : * Revenue from all operations up 10% * Heps from all operations down 32,9% to 38,0 cents (2012: 56,6 cents)
* invigor signs three-year contract extension with Moët Hennessy Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: