BRIEF-Xencor's lead drug candidate receives orphan drug designation from FDA
Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease
Oct 2 Investment manager AFH Financial Group Plc named Alexis James and Austin Broad executive directors, effective immediately.
James has worked at AFH for more than nine years and she is currently group head of risk.
Broad has been with the AFH for eight years and he is currently group head of advice. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as sales continued to tumble and as higher inventory weighed on margins, and the company's shares dropped 9 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.