* 2011 net profit $172 mln vs $26 mln in 2010

* Says markets recovered from financial crisis

* Looking to 2012 "with confidence"

MOSCOW, March 19 Russian-Israeli commercial property developer AFI Development said the Moscow real estate market had now fully recovered from the last financial crisis as it reported a near seven-fold increase in profit for 2011.

The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, said net income came at $172 million last year, up from $26 million in 2010.

"We look forward to 2012 with confidence. The Moscow real estate and financial markets have fully recovered from the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009 and demonstrate strong growth trends in terms of commercial rents, prices for residential space, investment properties values and available financing," Leviev said in a statement.

The group's flagship shopping centre AFIMALL City, located in Moscow's fledgling financial district, recorded a daily footfall of 30,000 people by December following its opening the previous May, AFI said.

The company also owns office space in central Moscow. Revenue for 2011 increased 79 percent to $134 million, driven by higher rental income.