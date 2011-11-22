* Q3 net profit rises to $118 mln from $9 mln

* Boosted by $63 mln revaluation gain

* Sales soar on higher rental income (Adds details, management comment)

MOSCOW, Nov 22 Russian-Israeli property developer AFI Development posted a third quarter net profit of $118 million, up from $9 million a year ago, boosted by a property revaluation gain and higher sales.

The company, controlled by billionaire diamond dealer Lev Leviev, said on Tuesday it had recorded a valuation gain of $63 million, before tax, in the third quarter of 2011.

The company said it updated its assessment of the property's fair value to adjust it for currency effects as the rouble depreciated sharply against the dollar.

Quarterly revenues soared over 200 percent to around $35 million, driven by higher rental income.

"We remain positive on the convincing recovery of the Russian real estate sector, as evidenced by growing rents in both office and retail segments, as well as by the increasing activity of Russian and international investors in the market," said the company in the statement.

Its nine-month net profit totalled $147 million compared with a year-ago loss of $53.9 million.

Revenues, including net proceeds from the sale of trading properties, rose 84 percent to $98 million, with its main project, AFIMALL City, contributing $43 million.

The company relies heavily on revenue from giant Moscow shopping centre AFIMALL City, which opened earlier this year in Moscow's fledgling financial district after a two year delay. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)