MOSCOW Aug 22 AFI Development says:
* Revenues for H1, including net proceeds from the sale of
trading properties,
up by 40 percent year-on-year to $81.5 million, driven by
higher rental income;
* In Q2 2012, the company recognized a valuation loss on
investment properties
under development in the amount of $179 million, mainly due
to a decrease in the value of four projects;
* Loss from operating activity for H1 2012 amounted to $205.7
million
compared to profit of $37.1 million for the six months to 30
June 2011;
* Net loss for H1 was $240.6 million compared to net profit of
$28.7
million for H1 2011, driven by revaluation and impairment
losses.