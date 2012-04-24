* Sees 2012 oper EPS $6.46 to $6.65 vs est $6.47

* Expects Aflac Japan's FY sales to be up 10 pct

* Shares up as much as 6 pct in extended trade

April 24 Japan's No. 1 foreign insurer Aflac Inc forecast full-year operating profit largely above estimates, and said its sales in Japan would grow this year, reversing previous expectations of a fall, sending its shares up more than 6 percent in after hours trade.

The company's Japanese unit had a strong first quarter, driven by a five-fold rise in sales of its WAYS hybrid whole-life product and a stronger yen.

"We now expect Aflac Japan's full-year sales to increase 10 percent, compared with our previous expectation of a sales decline," Aflac Chief Executive Daniel Amos said in a statement.

Aflac, which depends on the U.S. and Japanese markets for the bulk of its business, expects full-year operating profit of $6.46 to $6.65 per share, before impact of foreign currency translation.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn $6.47 per share.

For the first quarter, the company earned $785 million, or $1.68 per share, compared with $389 million, or 83 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $6.2 billion.

Operating profit -- a key measure of profitability for insurance companies as it excludes certain investment losses and gains -- was $1.74 per share from $1.62 per share.

The company's benefits and claims increased 13 percent to $3.65 billion. Disability insurers pay benefits in the event of policyholders becoming incapable of working.

Aflac, which competes with Unum Group, said total investments and cash at the end of March 31 were $103.10 billion, up 17 percent.

Shares of Columbus, Georgia-based Aflac closed at $42 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.