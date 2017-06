July 27 Aflac Inc. on Friday added $250 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue, said market sources. Morgan Stanley was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: AFLAC INC AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.65 PCT MATURITY 02/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103.105 FIRST PAY 08/15/2012 MOODY'S A3 YIELD 1.932 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/31/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS