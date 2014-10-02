Oct 2 Oil and gas producer Afren Plc said it expected drilling and production at its Barda Rash field in Kurdistan to be fully resumed by end-October as the security situation had improved at the border of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The company said it had begun returning staffing levels to normal at Barda Rash after close consultation with the relevant authorities.

Afren cut its full-year production forecast by 20 percent at the end of August due to losses from the shutdown of operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, dragging its shares to their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 years.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)