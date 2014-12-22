Dec 22 Afren Plc :

* Stmnt re share price movement

* Afren Plc notes recent movement in Afren's share price

* Has received a highly preliminary approach from Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc regarding a possible combination with Afren

* There can be no certainty that an offer will be made or as to terms of any offer

* By no later than 5.00 p.m. on 19 January 2015, Seplat must either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Afren