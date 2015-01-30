Jan 30 Oil producer Afren Plc,
struggling with looming debt payments, said lenders had agreed
to defer a $50 million amortisation payment by a month and that
it would delay the payment of a $15 million bond coupon by a
month.
Afren, which had about $1.15 billion in gross debt as of
September last year, said on Friday that lenders of a $300
million facility had agreed to defer the payment until Feb. 27
from Jan. 31.
The London-listed company, whose main producing assets are
in Nigeria, said it had decided to utilise a 30-day grace period
under its 2016 bonds with respect to an interest payment due
Feb. 1.
The company, which had previously said it was considering
delaying both debt payments, said it was in talks with its
largest bondholder regarding funding needs.
Afren said it was also in talks with stakeholders and new
third party investors regarding funding requirements.
The announcement comes hours after Afren said the UK
Takeover Panel had extended the deadline for Nigeria's Seplat
Petroleum Development Co to make a firm offer for
the company or walk away.
Afren's shares closed up 26 percent at 5.3 pence on Friday
on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)