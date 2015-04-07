(Adds details on Linn's background, share movement)
April 7 Afren Plc said its board had
agreed in principle to appoint former Roc Oil CEO Alan Linn as
chief executive, ending months of uncertainty around the oil and
gas producer's top job.
Linn, currently a consultant to Afren's board, will take
over as CEO after the completion of a $300 million funding deal
with bondholders, the company said on Tuesday.
Linn was the CEO of Roc Oil Co Ltd when the Australian oil
and gas producer was bought by Chinese conglomerate Fosun
International Ltd last August.
A chemical engineer with over 30 years of experience, Linn
has also worked for Cairn India Ltd and Tullow Oil Plc
, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Afren dismissed founder and CEO Osman Shahenshah, along with
other executives, last October in connection with a review into
unauthorised payments.
Linn will replace interim CEO Toby Hayward. Afren did not
provide details on Hayward's future involvement with the
company.
Afren has also struggled with a steep fall in crude prices,
debt defaults and a failed sale to Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum
Development Co Plc.
Afren's shares, which have lost nearly all their value since
July when news of the review was first announced, were up 8.5
percent at 3.40 pence at 1206 GMT.
