March 4 Debt-laden oil producer Afren Plc said it would not pay $15 million of interest due on Feb. 1 under its 2016 notes in order to preserve cash until a review of its capital structure is completed.

The company said this would result in a default under the 2016 notes, but that it would not have an immediate obligation to repay the notes.

Shares of Afren fell as much as 50 percent in early trading on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)