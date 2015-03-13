* Current investors to hold 11 pct stake post
recapitalisation
* Deal to provide $300 mln of funding by June
* Deal includes debt-equity swap, issue of new shares
March 13 Indebted oil producer Afren
has reached a $300 million deal with bondholders that will
provide it with vital funding by June at the expense of diluting
its current investors' stake to only 11 percent of the company.
Afren shares dropped by as much as 26 percent in heavy
trading after the announcement, the biggest faller on the London
Stock Exchange on Friday. They traded 15 percent lower at 0950
GMT.
The stock has been battered over the past few months by the
slump in oil prices, the dismissal of top executives and
disappointing returns from a field in Iraqi Kurdistan.
"We see this complex transaction as the only solution for
Afren and unsurprisingly equity shareholders are the losers, but
it could be worse," Canaccord Genuity analysts said in a note.
The London-listed firm had tried to arrange a sale to
competitors in previous months, but latest takeover talks with
Nigeria's Seplat failed last month.
The recapitalisation plan includes a debt-for-equity swap,
extension of some debt facilities, issue of new shares to some
existing noteholders and an up to $75 million equity offering to
all shareholders.
Afren, which defaulted on its 2016 bonds this month after
missing an interest payment, said a deal with noteholders would
result in the provision of $300 million of net total funding
before the end of June.
The company, which has not had a permanent chief executive
since last July, added that it was close to appointing a new CEO
and would name new directors to the board.
Afren, due to report detailed full-year results by the end
of March, also said it expected $2 billion worth of impairment
charges on reserve estimates of its assets and that it had
narrowly missed its 2014 oil production target.
Like fellow oil producers across the globe, Afren has been
forced to adjust to a lower oil price and as a result said on
Friday it would reduce capital expenditure and cut costs that
could lead to job losses.
Afren will dedicate the bulk of its reduced capital
expenditure budget of $500 million to its Nigerian projects, it
said, and targets 2015 production of 29,000-36,000 barrels of
oil per day.
