* Upcoming drilling campaign could transform resource base
* Output above year-end target sustained since Dec. 19
BRUSSELS Jan 2 Energy exploration firm
Afren said production at its Ebok field, offshore
Nigeria, had reached around 40,000 barrels per day (bpd), taking
its end-2011 net output to some 55,400 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd), ahead of target.
An output rate above the year-end goal of 50,000 boepd has
been sustained since Dec. 19, it said, as a result of operations
in Ivory Coast as well as Ebok and Okoro in Nigeria.
"The group is in a strong position with aggregate net
working interest production of 55,400 boepd going into 2012,"
Osman Shahenshah, chief executive of Afren, said in a statement
on Monday.
He added the company's forthcoming drilling campaign in
Ghana, Nigeria, the Joint Development Zone of Nigeria Sao Tome
and Principe, Tanzania, Kenya and the Kurdistan region of Iraq
had the potential "to materially transform and increase our
discovered resource base".
In Nigeria, output at the Ebok field has increased to a
stabilised rate of around 40,000 bpd following the commissioning
and ramp-up of all production wells associated with the initial
phases of the development.
In addition, gross production on the Ogini and Isoko fields,
onshore Nigeria, has nearly doubled to around 10,500 bpd from
6,000 bpd following technical changes at the start of December.
Over the course of last year, Afren's share price lost close
to half its value, reaching a low below 75 pence in November. A
December rally took it to 85.70 pence by the end of 2011, around
15 percent above the November trough.