* Sees Kurdistan production at between 10,000 - 15,000 boepd in H1 2012

* Says on track to produce 50,000 boepd by year-end

* Currently producing at 28,000 boepd

* Says expects formal completion of OML 26 deal shortly

* Shares up 1.3 pct (Adds CEO comment, share price)

LONDON, Nov 15 Afren highlighted its production prospects in the buzzing Kurdistan oil sector as it said it was on track to meet its year-end target rate for output on an anticipated ramp up at its key Nigeria field.

Afren said its production could rise by as much as 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) during the first half of 2012, as it brings fields in the Kurdish part of Iraq onstream and rides a wave of heightened interest in the region since oil major Exxon Mobil signed a deal on Friday.

The company's Chief Executive Osman Shahenshah on Tuesday declined to give further guidance on production levels for 2012, as the firm said that total production is on track to grow to 50,000 boepd by the end of 2011 from the 28,000 boepd currently being pumped.

Afren, which in August forecast average full-year production of 25,000 boepd, said that eight new wells will be brought onstream at the Ebok field in Nigeria before the end of the year to achieve the ramp up in production.

Formerly an Africa-focused company, Afren bought assets in the semi-autonomous Kurdish region of Iraq earlier in 2011, and has seen its share price gain 17 percent since Exxon Mobil entered the region four days ago.

"The way I interpret it is, the dispute between north and south will be resolved. I am very, very bullish about this," Shahenshah said in an interview with Reuters, calling Exxon's entry "great news" for Afren.

Iraq's central government in the south of the country and oil-rich Kurdistan in the north have been at loggerheads for years over legislation that would go a long way towards deciding control of Iraq's reserves.

"The first half of next year, we'll have some production. Initially we would be looking at around 10,000 boepd, potentially up to 15,000 for the first phase," Shahenshah said.

"It would then go up in steps up to 30,000 to 35,000 boepd in the second phase in 2013."

Formal completion of the acquisition of a stake in another Nigerian oil field, OML 26, a deal announced in October 2010 and being undertaken by Afren's First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN) subsidiary, is expected shortly.

"In the next few weeks the deal should be finalised," Shahenshah said.

Nigeria's state-oil company NNPC said on Sunday that FHN had concluded the deal.

Upon completion of the deal, Afren believes it will be able to raise production at OML 26 to between 10,000 and 12,000 boepd, double its current level, by the end of the first quarter 2012.

Shares in Afren, which have lost 44 percent of their value over the last six months, traded up 1.3 percent to 87.55 pence at 1050 GMT valuing the company at about 918 million pounds ($1.5 billion). ($1 = 0.629 British Pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter and Matt Scuffham)