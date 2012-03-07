* Tests at Okoro East oil find successful
* Plans to bring extra production of up to 14,000 bopd
online in H2
LONDON, March 7 British oil firm Afren
said it hoped to bring a field discovered in Nigeria in
January into production in the "near-term", after tests on the
oil proved successful.
The company, whose main producing assets are in Nigeria but
which also has assets in Kenya and Kurdistan, said it will drill
two production wells on the Okoro East field in the second half
of 2012, meaning new output could be added this year.
"We will now work towards realising near-term production
from Okoro East. The tie back to existing facilities ensures a
very high return on the additional wells," Chief Executive Osman
Shahenshah said in a statement on Wednesday.
Okoro East was discovered near its Okoro field in January,
allowing Afren to use existing facilities at Okoro to add new
production more quickly and cheaply than is usual when a new oil
field is found.
Afren, which in the middle of last year cut its production
target after a delay at its key Ebok field in Nigeria, said in
the longer term it will also submit a full field development
plan for Okoro East to enable it to maximise its output.
"Combined with follow-on opportunities elsewhere in the
block, Okoro can continue to be a driver of exploration upside
as well as production growth going forward," analysts at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, which acts as broker to the firm, said.
Initial production from the two wells at Okoro East could
reach 14,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), Afren said, a
significant addition to the company's year-end output rate of
55,400 bopd.
Shares in Afren closed at 125.6 pence on Tuesday, valuing
the firm at about 1.3 billion pounds ($2.1 billion).