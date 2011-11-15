LONDON Nov 15 British oil firm Afren
expects to produce up to 15,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) by the end of the first half of 2012
from a standing start at its Barda Rash field in Iraq's
Kurdistan region, its chief executive said.
"The first half of next year, we'll have some production.
Initially we would be looking at around 10,000 boepd,
potentially up to 15,000 for the first phase," Osman Shahenshah
said when asked about future output in Kurdistan in an interview
with Reuters on Tuesday.
"It would then go up in steps up to 30,000 to 35,000 boepd
in the second phase in 2013."
Shahenshah said the entry of U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil
into Kurdistan, confirmed on Sunday, was positive for
Afren which bought its assets in the semi-autonomous part of
Iraq earlier in 2011.
"The way I interpret it is, the dispute between north and
south will be resolved. I am very, very bullish about this," he
said.
Iraq's central government in the south of the country and
oil-rich Kurdistan in the north have been at loggerheads for
years over legislation that would go a long way towards deciding
control of Iraq's reserves.
Shares in Afren, which have risen by 17 percent since
reports Exxon Mobil had signed a deals in Kurdistan emerged on
Friday, traded up 1.3 percent to 87.5 pence at 0954 GMT.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Adveith Nair)