(In Jan. 12 story, corrects paragraph 2 to clarify reasons for
investor concerns about Afren and paragraph 9 to specify reason
behind dismissals)
By Abhiram Nandakumar
Jan 12 Afren Plc said there were no
proven or probable reserves at its Barda Rash oilfield in Iraqi
Kurdistan, denting its chances of fetching a good price for the
asset to refinance its debt.
Afren shares slumped 28 percent as Monday's announcement
further shook investor confidence in the company after several
top executives were dismissed in October and as it faces falling
oil prices and the suspension of operations in Iraqi Kurdistan.
"It makes us wonder if there is anything else we don't know
about," Canaccord Genuity analyst Thomas Martin said.
Afren, which has most of its producing assets in Nigeria,
said it would evaluate options for the oilfield and would divert
capital to other projects.
"It's not like it is going to kill the company or anything,
but they really need now to figure out how they will deal with
the debt, especially if the oil price remains like this for
several years," Oriel Securities analyst Dragan Trajkov said.
The company on Monday wiped 190 million barrels of oil
(mmbbls) of gross proven plus probable (2P) reserves from Barda
Rash and drastically cut the oilfield's contingent resources to
around 250 mmbbls from 1,243 mmbbls.
Afren said wells at the field had produced more water cuts
than expected and that it had suffered from operational problems
with drilling the complex fractured reservoirs.
The news from Afren, whose debt is estimated at about $1.1
billion as of 2014, comes a week before Seplat Petroleum
Development Co Plc's deadline to make a firm
takeover offer for the company.
The company said in October it had dismissed its founder and
chief executive after a review by law firm Willkie Farr &
Gallagher found that they had received "unauthorised payments".
Afren shares were down 20.6 percent at 31.18 pence at 1202
GMT, placing them among the top losers on the London Stock
Exchange. They have collapsed 74 percent since the payment
scandal broke at the end of July last year.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Savio D'Souza)