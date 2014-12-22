Dec 22 Oil producer Afren Plc said it had received a preliminary offer for the company from Nigerian oil and gas explorer Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc .

Afren said Seplat has until Jan. 19 to make a firm offer.

Afren's shares rose 10.5 percent to 50.82 pence on Monday morning on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)