UPDATE 6-Oil rises from one-month low on hopes of output deal extension
* Oil companies beat first-quarter profit expectations (Adds Russian Energy Minister, oil company results)
Dec 22 Oil producer Afren Plc said it had received a preliminary offer for the company from Nigerian oil and gas explorer Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc .
Afren said Seplat has until Jan. 19 to make a firm offer.
Afren's shares rose 10.5 percent to 50.82 pence on Monday morning on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Oil companies beat first-quarter profit expectations (Adds Russian Energy Minister, oil company results)
LONDON, April 28 Libya's $67 billion sovereign wealth fund will go head-to-head with Societe Generale in London's High Court on Tuesday over claims the French investment bank paid $58.5 million in bribes to secure business from the fund.