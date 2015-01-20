Jan 20 Oil producer Afren Plc is reviewing its capital expenditure budget and talking with lenders to amend credit facilities and defer a $50 million amortisation payment, due to the slump in oil prices.

The company also said it was continuing merger talks with Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc, which had won an extension till Jan. 30 to announce if it intended to make a firm offer.

Afren's shares closed down nearly 7 percent at 26.1 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, after hitting a low of 25.45 earlier in the day. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)