Jan 20 Oil producer Afren Plc is
reviewing its capital expenditure budget and talking with
lenders to amend credit facilities and defer a $50 million
amortisation payment, due to the slump in oil prices.
The company also said it was continuing merger talks with
Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc, which
had won an extension till Jan. 30 to announce if it intended to
make a firm offer.
Afren's shares closed down nearly 7 percent at 26.1 pence
on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday, after hitting a low of
25.45 earlier in the day.
