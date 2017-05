Feb 13 Oil producer Afren Plc said it had ended talks with Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc over a potential sale of the company.

Afren said it would not agree to Seplat's request to extend from Friday the deadline to make a firm offer for the company.

Afren is still in talks with creditors for its immediate funding needs, it said. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)