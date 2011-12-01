* First Hydrocarbon Nigeria pays $147.5 mln

* FHN part-owned by Afren, shares rise 1 pct

* Shell sells another block to local consortium

By Joe Brock

ABUJA, Dec 1 First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN), part owned by oil company Afren, said it had bought a 45 percent stake in Nigerian oil block OML 26 for $147.5 million from Shell, Total and Eni .

FHN, a Nigerian firm set up by Afren to purchase local energy assets, said on Thursday OML 26 was producing 6,000 barrels of oil per day and this would increase to 40,000 bpd within four years.

Shares in Afren, which owns 45 percent of FHN, were up 1.22 percent by 1413 GMT.

The block bought by FHN is one of five Nigerian onshore oil assets Shell has up for sale. It owns 30 percent in the leases, Total has 10 percent and Eni 5 percent. The remaining 55 percent are owned by Nigeria's state-owned firm NNPC.

Shell confirmed on Thursday it had sold its stake in another Nigerian block, OML 42, to local consortium Neconde Energy, which includes Nestoil Group, Aries E&P Company Limited, VP Global and Poland's Kulczyk Oil Ventures, for $390 million.

Shell is yet to confirm sales of oil blocks OML 40, OML 30 and OML 34 but they are expected to complete in the coming days. Total and Eni are also selling stakes in these blocks.

FHN plans to operate the block with the producing arm of NNPC, which holds the majority stake and wants more indigenous companies to own the oil in Africa's most populous nation.

"This acquisition is a strong endorsement to Afren's long-term strategy of working with indigenous companies to reactivate fallow assets held by the major international oil companies in Nigeria," said Osman Shahenshah, Afren chief executive.

The block, which sits on the vast Niger Delta wetlands region, has certified recoverable reserves and contingent resources of 184 million barrels (mmbbls) at producing fields, and an estimated 144 (mmbbls) at undeveloped fields with gross prospective resources estimated at 615 mmbbls, FHN said.

The company borrowed $280 million from Nigerian banks FCMB and Stanbic IBTC for acquisition and development of the block.

"The support demonstrated by our Nigerian financing partners is a clear endorsement of the growing indigenous Exploration and Production industry in Nigeria," said Constantine 'Labi Ogunbiyi, FHN chief executive.

"Together with NPDC, we will seek to aggressively grow reserves, increase indigenous production and importantly, support the expansion of the local services industry."