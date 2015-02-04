Feb 4 Standard & Poor's cut its long-term
corporate credit rating on Afren Plc to 'SD', or
selective default, from 'CC', becoming the second major ratings
agency to downgrade the oil producer in just over a week.
"We downgraded Afren because it failed to pay its
obligations under both its $300 million revolving credit
facility (Ebok facility) and its bonds maturing in 2016 on
time," S&P said.
The agency also cut its long-term issue rating on the
company's senior secured bonds maturing in 2016 to 'D' from
'CC'.
Fitch last week cut Afren's long-term rating to 'C' from
'B', warning of the company's imminent default.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)