Feb 4 Standard & Poor's downgraded Afren Plc
on Wednesday, becoming the second major ratings agency
to warn of the oil producer's imminent default.
Afren has lost more than 90 percent of its market value, or
about 1.5 billion pounds ($2.3 billion), since the end of July,
hit by a slump in oil prices, the dismissal of top executives
and the absence of proven or probable reserves at an oilfield in
Iraqi Kurdistan.
The company, which has most of its oilfields in Nigeria, is
in talks with its largest bondholders over its immediate funding
needs. It said last month that its liquidity was much lower than
the $235 million it held in cash at end 2014.
Afren had about $1.15 billion in gross debt as of September.
Oil and gas producers across the globe have been hit by a
sharp drop in crude prices that has forced many to slash
spending.
S&P said it cut its long-term corporate credit rating on
Afren to 'SD', or selective default, from 'CC'.
The downgrade follows Afren's announcement on Friday that
lenders had agreed to defer a $50 million amortisation payment
and that it would delay the payment of a $15 million bond coupon
originally due on Feb. 1.
The company also said lenders of a $300 million revolving
credit facility had agreed to defer repayment by a month.
"We downgraded Afren because it failed to pay its
obligations under both its $300 million revolving credit
facility (Ebok facility) and its bonds maturing in 2016 on
time," S&P said.
The agency also cut its long-term issue rating on Afren's
senior secured bonds maturing in 2016 to 'D' from 'CC'.
"We consider nonpayment of a debt obligation on the due date
as a default, and we believe that Afren's repayment of principal
and interest within the grace period is unlikely," S&P said.
Afren was not immediately available for comment outside
regular UK business hours.
Fitch cut its long-term rating on Afren to 'C' from 'B' last
week.
Afren has received a preliminary approach from Nigeria's
Seplat Petroleum Development Co. Investors are
waiting to see whether Seplat will make a firm offer for the
company or walk away by a Feb. 13 deadline.
Afren's shares, which once traded as high as 186 pence,
closed down 6.3 percent at 10.9 pence on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6569 pounds)
