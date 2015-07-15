(Recasts, adds comments, background)
By Mamidipudi Soumithri
July 15 Shares in Afren Plc were
suspended on Wednesday after the Nigeria-focused oil producer
warned of lower-than-expected output and its need for further
funding from bondholders.
Afren secured $255 million from bondholders in April but
still needs approval for a wider restructuring which
shareholders are scheduled to vote on July 24.
The London-listed company was forced to take nearly $2
billion in 2014 impairment charges and write-offs hurt by a fall
in oil prices and the wiping out of reserves at an oilfield in
Iraqi Kurdistan.
On Wednesday it warned that its near-term production would
likely be materially lower than expected and said it would seek
a further $30 million from its bondholders.
Dragan Trajkov, an analyst at investment bank Stifel, said
the lowered production outlook could put more pressure on
shareholders to back the restructuring plan as any sale of Afren
would result in "zero value" for them.
First Energy analyst Stephane Foucaud said that if
bondholders force Afren to default on its debt, its oilfield
licences in Nigeria could go to its partners or back to the
government.
He said that could cause problems regarding its ownership
status.
"If the company is owned completely by the bondholders, it
loses its connection with Nigeria and Nigerian shareholders."
Nigerian law requires at least some Nigerian ownership in
any oil and gas company operating in the west African nation.
Afren's suspended shares last closed at 1.785 pence on
Tuesday.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru and
Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; editing by Gopakumar Warrier and
Jason Neely)