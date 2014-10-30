(Adds details, background, share movement)
Oct 30 British oil producer Afren Plc
said it was evaluating the need to restate historic financial
information after the completion of an independent accounting
review of some unauthorised payments.
Afren shares fell as much as 5.4 percent to 88.20 pence,
their lowest since January 2012, in early trade on the London
Stock Exchange.
Earlier this month, the oil company had fired its CEO and
three other top executives after an independent review into
unauthorised payments found evidence of "gross misconduct".
Law firm Willkie Farr and Gallagher, which conducted the
review into the transactions, engaged accounting firm KPMG to
conduct an accounting review as well. KPMG submitted its report
on Oct. 28. Afren did not disclose details of the KPMG report.
Afren reported a 35 percent fall in average net production
for the nine months to Sept. 30, hurt by bad weather that caused
operational issues at its Ebok oilfield and extended downtime at
its OML 26 project in Nigeria.
The company said it expected net production for the year at
the lower end of its forecast of 32,000 to 36,000 bopd. Afren
reduced its output view by 20 percent in August, after
accounting for losses from suspended operations at Barda Rash in
Iraqi Kurdistan.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)