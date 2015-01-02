Jan 2 British oil and gas producer Afren Plc
said it had secured $17.1 million from its former chief
executive and chief operating officer in relation to
unauthorised payments that caused a scandal last year.
Afren said it will not pursue legal proceedings against
founder and former CEO Osman Shahenshah and former COO Shahid
Ullah and released the pair of claims in connection with the
issue.
Afren fired the two executives in October, along with two
associate directors, and disciplined seven more employees after
a review into three transactions found evidence of "gross
misconduct".
The company also said it has received $3 million to cover
the costs of the investigation.
The scandal rocked investor confidence in the company and,
combined with plunging oil prices, wiped off nearly 80 percent
of Afren's share value.
Afren shares closed the year at 47.28 pence, up from a
five-year low of 33.42 earlier in December.
