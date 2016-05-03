(Adds details, goal to increase central bank deposits)
ABIDJAN May 3 The African Export-Import Bank
(Afreximbank) will seek to raise around $3 billion this year via
Eurobonds, syndications and bi-lateral and institutional lending
in order to finance its activities, the bank's president told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are going to issue a Eurobond very soon. We are going to
go to the syndicated loan market. We are also prepared to issue
some local currency bonds, so we can fund some local currency
activities," Benedict Okey Oramah said in an interview.
Oramah said the Cairo-based lender would aim to issue a
Eurobond mid-year subject to market conditions, though he did
not disclose how much it would seek to raise via the bond.
The local currency bonds would be issued during the last
quarter of the year for an amount not expected to exceed $200
million, he said.
Afreximbank would also seek to increase deposits from the
central banks of member countries to $10 billion from $3 billion
currently, Oramah said.
Afreximbank is a multilateral organisation with a mandate to
help African countries overcome difficulties with financing and
developing trade.
