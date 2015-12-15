CAIRO Dec 15 The African Export-Import Bank
said on Tuesday it had approved a trade financing programme to
provide more than $3.5 billion to help member countries adjust
to a collapse in commodities prices and to political violence.
The new trade liquidity programme will help commercial banks
meet trade finance obligations that they are unable to fund due
to a lack of foreign currency from their central banks. It will
also provide guarantees and letters of credit to facilitate
trade that would otherwise be hit by the forex shortage.
Afreximbank has offered the facility to several African
countries and "expects to process requests totalling about $2
billion within the next few weeks as a result of requests
received from a number of central and commercial banks."
It declined to name those banks. Afreximbank said late last
month it had offered Egypt's central bank $1 billion through the
facility.
Cairo-based Afreximbank is a multilateral organisation whose
mandate is to help African countries overcome difficulties with
financing and developing trade.
African countries that rely on commodities and oil exports
to earn the dollars they need to pay for imports of food and
consumer goods have been hit hard by a decline in global prices.
Crude oil prices have fallen to near 11-year lows below $38
a barrel this week after the International Energy Agency warned
that global oversupply could worsen next year.
"This facility enables us to help our member countries
bridge the significant trade financing gap confronting them as a
result of current economic shocks until normal funding
conditions are restored," Afreximbank president Benedict Oramah
said in a statement.
"It is Afreximbank's response to the exceptional
circumstances that demand urgent and decisive large-scale
support to ensure that the continent is not thrown into
recession due to a sudden drying up of trade flows."
Egypt is not a major oil exporter but has struggled to
revive its economy since the 2011 uprising drove away foreign
investors and tourists, key earners of hard currency.
As the central bank helped finance imports and defended the
pound from downward pressure, forex reserves dwindled from some
$36 billion before 2011 to $16.423 billion in November. That is
enough to fund just three months of imports.
Oramah met Egyptian central bank governor Tarek Amer in late
November to present the programme but declined to say when the
deal would be finalised and the money disbursed.
"He was supportive of the idea and promised to facilitate
its implementation," Oramah told Reuters in emailed comments.
"Discussions are ongoing with commercial banks and CBE to
clarify elements of the facility."
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Tom Heneghan)