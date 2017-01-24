DAKAR, Jan 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Trees are an
overlooked source of income for farmers in sub-Saharan Africa
and should be promoted as a means of reducing poverty and hunger
in regions hit hard by climate change, researchers said.
Trees contribute nearly a fifth of annual household income
for families that grow them, but are rarely a focus of
agricultural policy, said Daniel Miller, an assistant professor
at the University of Illinois and co-author of a new study.
Miller and his team collected data on trees on agricultural
land in Ethiopia, Malawi, Nigeria, Tanzania and Uganda. They
found that around a third of rural households grow trees, the
majority for fruit or cash crops such as coffee.
"Trees on farms are not quite forests and not quite
agriculture, so they tend to be forgotten," Miller told the
Thomson Reuters Foundation.
But trees have a particular advantage over traditional crops
in sub-Saharan Africa because they are more resilient to climate
shifts and extreme weather, often continuing to produce at times
when other crops fail due to drought or heat, Miller said.
Climate change is already a harsh reality in many parts of
Africa, where rising temperatures and increasingly erratic
rainfall have disrupted food production, fuelled widespread
hunger, and forced farmers to abandon their land.
Trees are a natural part of the solution, but have been
neglected as a food and income source, in part because of
colonial legacies and Western influence, Miller said.
"I think there's a stigma that trees are seen as
old-fashioned," he said. "In the Western model of industrial
agricultural, you don't see a lot of trees in fields."
The study, partly funded by the World Bank and published in
the journal Forest Policy and Economics, also found that
national laws in some countries have discouraged farmers from
planting trees.
In French-speaking Africa in particular, some governments
historically considered all trees part of the forestry domain,
regulated by the state, but that is starting to change.
In Niger, a series of laws was passed in the early 2000s
that strengthened individual and community rights to forest
resources. The result was a widespread "re-greening" of the
country that increased incomes and food security for millions, a
separate study by the Focus on Land in Africa programme found.
"I think the Niger experience could probably be replicated,"
Miller said. Since farmers' rights to grow trees were bolstered,
he added, the growth of vegetation has been so dramatic that
"you can see it from the sky".
(Reporting by Nellie Peyton; editing by Megan Rowling. Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, climate change,
resilience, women's rights, trafficking and property rights.
Visit news.trust.org/climate)