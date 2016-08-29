NAIROBI, Aug 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The first
hybrid rice varieties developed in sub-Saharan Africa are
yielding up to four times more than other improved varieties,
say scientists, who are using web-based tools to identify the
right climate conditions to maximise harvests.
The 15 hybrids, bred in Kenya and Tanzania, are also
tolerant to diseases and the high temperatures found in Kenya's
western Lake Region and coastal areas.
Local farmers have always depended on imported hybrid rice
varieties, particularly from Asia, which sometimes do not adapt
well to conditions in sub-Saharan Africa.
As the climate shifts and arable land shrinks under
population pressure, experts say there is a need for more
innovative ways to produce food.
Africa's food deficit is projected to increase to 60 million
metric tonnes by 2020 if no action is taken, according to the
Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA).
Joe DeVries, director of an AGRA programme to strengthen
Africa's seed systems, said productivity on the continent is
limited by the fact that farmers have a narrow choice of
improved varieties.
"Most of them (are) planting varieties that were released
more than 30 years ago," he said.
Denis Kyetere, executive director of the African
Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), which has developed
the new hybrids in a public-private partnership, said hybrid
technology had revolutionised rice production in Asia,
especially in China.
Asia's productivity dramatically increased from an average
of 1.89 metric tonnes per hectare in 1949 to 6.71 tonnes per
hectare in 2012.
"With this technology, we look forward to Africa being able
to feed Africa," said Kayode Sanni, project manager for rice at
the AATF. In 2014, Africa imported 12 million tonnes of rice,
mostly from Asia, he noted.
The AATF, in collaboration with private firm Hybrids East
Africa Limited, has so far developed 140 hybrid rice varieties
using African parent lines.
Of these, 15 - each yielding 7 to 10 tonnes per hectare -
have been presented to the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate
Service (KEPHIS) for national performance trials.
U.S.-based aWhere Inc, a partner in the hybrid rice project,
has developed web-based tools that allow scientists to determine
when and where to conduct breeding, seed multiplication and seed
production to take advantage of the best climate conditions.
BEATING EXPECTATIONS
Improved inbred rice varieties, such as the New Rice for
Africa (NERICA) lines, are already in use on African farms.
With this method, two different parent varieties are
cross-bred, and their offspring are selected through several
cycles of self-pollination, or inbreeding, to get the desired
result.
The end product has the ability to reproduce itself through
self-pollination because the rice plant flowers contain both the
male and female organs.
With hybrid varieties, the parent plants are crossed
separately with new varieties, and the offspring from those
crosses are united to produce a first-generation hybrid seed,
which performs better than both parents. The process is repeated
each time.
Currently, the average yield of inbred rice varieties in
sub-Saharan Africa is 2.3 tonnes per hectare. But in trials,
some of the new hybrids have produced between 7 and 10 tonnes
per hectare, said Sanni, more than the breeders had hoped for.
"I think it is a tremendous breakthrough," he added.
One potential problem is that seeds harvested from hybrid
plants are not recommended for replanting because their superior
performance is lost due to genetic separation, resulting in a
lower yield.
That means farmers do not save seed from their harvest to
plant again, and seed companies must cross the parent materials
every season to produce new hybrid seed for planting.
"This has always been a setback - particularly for farmers
who cannot afford higher prices of hybrid seeds. But through
this project, we have developed an innovative way of helping the
poor farmers, so that they can borrow the seed and pay (it) back
only after harvest," said John Mann, managing director for
Afritec Seeds Ltd, which is testing more than 100 hybrid
varieties under the AATF's "Breeding by Design" project.
EAGER FARMERS
Although farmers will have to buy seeds each time they
plant, the extra profit from the hybrids' higher yield is
expected to be far higher than the cost of the seeds, said
Sanni.
Apart from Egypt, which has been producing hybrid rice on a
commercial scale for over a decade, no other African country had
succeeded in developing its own local hybrid rice.
Egyptian farmers have improved the country's average rice
production to almost 10 metric tonnes per hectare, a feat
praised by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization and
others.
Farmers who are participating in the trials in East Africa
are eagerly waiting for the hybrid seeds to be officially
released for commercial use - probably in less than a year,
after two seasons of trials by KEPHIS.
"We have already set aside money to buy the new breeds,"
said Charles Wawo, a rice farmer and chairman of the Ahero
Irrigation Scheme Multi-Purpose Co-operative Society in Kisumu
County in western Kenya.
Kenya and Tanzania will be the first beneficiaries of the
new hybrid varieties. Trials will then be rolled out in other
countries in East, West and Southern Africa, Sanni said.
