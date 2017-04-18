KIGALI/NAIROBI, April 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Jean Bosco Nzeyimana's company, Habona Ltd, employs 25 young
people who collect garbage, separate out the plastic and metal,
and use the organic waste to produce fuel briquettes for
cooking.
With the remains from the briquette process, they make
organic fertiliser, which is sold to farmers.
“This is a very smart agricultural technology, because this
is the place where farmers can get compost that helps them
restore the soil quality lost through applying chemical
fertilisers,” said Nzeyimana, adding that Habona is producing 50
tonnes of fuel a month.
Managing the waste also reduces the greenhouse gases that
would be emitted into the atmosphere if the garbage were
destroyed by burning it on an open fire, as often happens around
markets.
The Rwandan entrepreneur is just one example of young
Africans seeking to transform agriculture by using new
technologies, while contributing to food security and
employment.
Their innovations were showcased at the MasterCard
Foundation’s Young Africa Works Summit 2017, held in Kigali in
February, aimed at putting young people at the centre of a
“green revolution” for Africa that can help equip agriculture to
thrive amid climate change.
“The increasing severity of climate change is already
amplifying existing stress on water availability and food
security in many African countries,” said Anne Miles, the
foundation’s director for youth livelihoods and financial
inclusion.
“A growing youth population means this group will be
particularly vulnerable,” she added.
At the same time, young people are uniquely poised to
understand the problem, and to use new methods to make farming
sustainable, efficient and profitable even as the planet warms,
the foundation believes.
HELP FOR WOMEN FARMERS
Pilirani Khoza founded the Bunda Female Students
Organisation in 2014 to help pay fees for disadvantaged women
students on science courses at Lilongwe University of
Agriculture and Natural Resources in Malawi.
In return, the sponsored students act as agricultural
extension workers, training poor women farmers to survive harsh
climatic conditions.
The students are sent to rural counties, where they each
train around 30 women farmers for a month.
They provide the farmers with the inputs and knowledge they
need to implement relatively simple methods, such as using small
plastic bottles filled with water and pierced at both ends which
are tied onto the crop, irrigating it for six months.
So far the project has reached 360 rural farmers, who are
making progress in planting trees, growing vegetables and crops
that are tolerant of drought and floods, and conserving water in
the soil, said Khoza.
In Kenya, meanwhile, 23-year-old Brian Bosire is the brain
behind UjuziKilimo, which means “knowledge farming” in Swahili.
Having seen farmers in his village suffer from poor yields
due to droughts, floods and erratic rains, Bosire developed a
handheld electronic sensor that gathers data on soil quality and
helps farmers decide what to grow.
“My first dream was to have some device that any farmer -
like my mother or a village woman - could just stick into the
ground, and within a few minutes get the precise information
about what kind of inputs they need, what kinds of crops will do
well, and where can they get those inputs,” he said.
The service is operated by extension agents who test the
soil and send information and advice to farmers on their mobile
phones, which they also use to pay for their subscription.
In 2015, Bosire’s company won an award from the American
Society of Mechanical Engineers, recognising its work in
developing technology to improve the livelihoods and yields of
small-scale farmers.
“One of the 250 farmers who were getting 10 bags of maize
from one acre is now earning $300 per month from vegetable
farming,” said Bosire. “We are proud that at least the farmer is
getting the right knowledge to drive him to profitability.”
In the next two years, the company aims to reach 200,000
Kenyan farmers, he added.
ENDING HUNGER
Bosire said climate change is one of the biggest challenges
facing Africa, because its agriculture is mainly rain-fed.
One of the best ways to make farmers more resilient is to
create solutions that are tailored to smallholders, he said.
Nzeyimana said climate change is “for real”. “Young people,
because of the skills they have, have to take a lead in trying
to make sure that we mitigate the climate change risks before
they hit us the hard way,” he emphasised.
Currently, the fuel briquettes his company produces are sold
only in southern Rwanda but it is planning to build a bigger
plant to be able to supply the whole country.
Khoza said young Africans are the drivers of agricultural
transformation. “We give hope to other youth that without them,
we cannot (meet) the Sustainable Development Goals of ending
hunger and poverty,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
NEW JOBS
Richard Munang, regional climate change coordinator with the
U.N. Environment Programme, said agriculture is key to tackling
poverty in Africa.
He cited World Bank figures showing that a 10 percent
increase in agricultural productivity on the continent
translates into a 7 percent reduction in poverty.
Agriculture has the potential to reduce African poverty two
to four times faster than any other sector, he noted. That is
because it employs nearly two-thirds of the population on
average, with women producing up to 80 percent of the food.
Through the agricultural value and supply chains, the sector
interacts with technology, logistics and energy – where it can
create new income opportunities, Munang said by email.
The best way to achieve this is to consider the full supply
chain, not just on-farm production, he said. For example,
information and communications technologies can be used to link
producers with markets, and clean energy deployed to power food
processing, adding value and employment on both sides.
“This is the sector youth need to engage in to create jobs
for themselves and future generations,” said Munang.
