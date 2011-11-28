JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 Southern African
countries, hardest hit by the HIV/AIDS pandemic, are likely to
be most affected over the next three years as funding from one
of the world's biggest donors dries up, a coalition of AIDS
activists said on Monday.
The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria called off its
next funding round after failing to secure the minimum $13
billion needed to fund its programmes. The fund said earlier
this month it was cutting new grants for countries battling the
diseases.
The public-private fund is the single largest donor body for
HIV funding and provides more than 70 percent of funds for
life-saving antiretroviral drugs in developing nations.
Southern African countries that rely heavily on Global Fund
aid, including Swaziland, Malawi and Zimbabwe and Mozambique,
are expected to see increasing fatalities and infections as a
result of funding shortfalls. Stockpiles of life-saving
antiretroviral (ARV) medication are also expected to drop.
"It is a disaster for Zimbabwe as a country," said Faizel
Tezera, international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres
head in Zimbabwe.
"More than 86,000 people will be left without treatment and
about 5,000 children will be affected," Tezera told reporters.
Worldwide an estimated 33 million people are living and
infected with HIV, with close to two-thirds of that total found
in the sub-Sahara Africa.
AIDS activists said the situation in land-locked Swaziland,
where approximately 26 percent of the population of 1.2 million
live with HIV, was dire with dwindling stockpiles of ARVs.
Representatives from MSF and South African lobby group
Treatment Action Campaign warned of an impending disaster.
"The quality of treatment will be heavily compromised," said
Safari Mbewe, spokesman for the Malawi Network of People Living
with HIV/AIDS.
Malawi, where about 10 percent or 960,000 of the country's
population live with the disease that attacks the human immune
system, had pinned their hopes on new grants to cope with an
estimated 70,000 new infections next year.
"It is catastrophic for our nations, especially women and
children," TAC spokeswoman Nokhwezi Haboyi said.
Some South African state facilities are already running
short of ARV medication, even though 80 percent of money to
fight HIV/AIDS comes from the government.
Patients who used donor funded hospices have recently been
referred to public health facilities as many shut down due to
loss of funding.
(Reporting by Mmathabo Tladi; Editing by Jon Hemming)