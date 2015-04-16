* Camair-Co to get $50 million injection, fleet increase
* Senegal Airlines staff protest six months salary arrears
* Carriers struggle because of small scale, lack finance
By Tansa Musa and Diadie Ba
YAOUNDE/DAKAR, April 16 Cameroon state airline
Camair-Co will use $50 million from African lender Ecobank
to relaunch its operations, a senior executive said, as
national carriers in West Africa seek cash and strategic
partners to stay afloat.
Camair-Co general manager Jean Paul Nana Sandjo said it
expected to receive the 30 billion CFA francs within two to
three weeks. The money will be used to buy new planes and
improve maintenance procedures.
"We will roll out our recovery plan which includes acquiring
six aircraft to add to two new (Chinese-made) MA60s," Sandjo
told the state newspaper on Wednesday. "That will bring
Camair-Co's fleet to 11 planes by July or August."
Sandjo said maintenance on the company's fleet had to be
carried out in Europe, which was costly and time consuming,
causing the cancellation of flights. The company has a staff of
700 for its three aircraft, he told the newspaper.
A sit-in at loss-making Senegal Airlines by employees
demanding six months of salary arrears, which entered its fourth
day on Thursday, underlined the challenges facing West Africa's
state carriers.
"This situation needs to be resolved before we go back to
work," union leader Moustapha Diakhate told Reuters.
The airline's management was not available to comment but
flights continued as normal, airport staff said.
Senegal Airlines, struggling under a debt of 45 billion CFA
francs ($73 million), is seeking fresh capital and a strategic
partner. The company has a staff of 229 but just one functioning
aircraft left from a fleet of five when it launched in 2011.
In comparison, privately owned Togolese carrier ASKY, backed
by one of the continent's most successful airlines, Ethiopian
Airlines, has a staff complement of 250 for its fleet
of seven planes, according to its website.
Experts say national carriers in the fragmented African
market struggle to compete with international behemoths like Air
France and Emirates which control profitable
international routes.
Air Cote d'Ivoire, in which Air France holds a 20
percent stake, launched in 2012 with a staff of just 290 and a
fleet of six planes.
The company plans to increase its fleet with the backing of
the government, which owns a 65 percent stake, as it seeks to
turn Abidjan into the air transport hub for West Africa.
Experts say countries in the region should consolidate
around a single airline such as the defunct Air Afrique, which
was based in Ivory Coast and at its height in the 1990s was the
flag carrier for over a dozen countries, but went under due to
mismanagement and debt.
"For an airline company to succeed, it needs to be at a
critical scale," said Malick Tall, a Senegalese pilot with 35
years experience. "It needs a good network and a proper fleet,
all of which these companies lack."
($1 = 611.5000 CFA francs)
