* Dlamini-Zuma is diplomat, doctor, President Zuma's ex-wife
* Bruising contest between candidates from Gabon, S. Africa
* Deadlock had prompted warning of divided African Union
(Updates with quotes, details, background)
By Aaron Maasho
ADDIS ABABA, July 15 South African Home Affairs
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma was elected on Sunday to become
the first female head of the African Union (AU) Commission,
ending a bruising leadership battle that had threatened to
divide and weaken the organisation.
Cheers broke out at the AU's soaring, Chinese-built steel
and glass headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa as
supporters of the ex-wife of South African President Jacob Zuma
celebrated her victory over incumbent Jean Ping of Gabon.
"We made it!" a grinning Zimbabwean delegate shouted,
reflecting the strong support Dlamini-Zuma's candidacy had
received from fellow members of the Southern African Development
Community (SADC). Ping, who had served in the AU post since
2008, was largely supported by French-speaking African states.
The appointment of South Africa's 63-year-old home affairs
minister, who previously served as minister of health and
foreign affairs, will add to the global diplomatic clout of an
African state which is already the continent's largest economy.
As head of the organisation's executive arm, she faces
immediate challenges as the AU tries to gain U.N. Security
Council backing for a military intervention in northern Mali,
where local and foreign al Qaeda-linked jihadists seized control
after a destabilising coup in the southern capital Bamako.
The Mali crisis, along with an army putsch in Guinea-Bissau
and border clashes in April between Sudan and South Sudan have
blotted Africa's advances in recent years towards better
governance and stability, accompanied by buoyant growth.
Dlamini-Zuma had to undergo three voting rounds before Ping,
69, was eliminated. A final confidence vote of 37 in favour gave
her the 60 percent majority she needed to be elected.
The contest to head the Commission of the 54-member AU had
been deadlocked since a previous vote at a January summit ended
in stalemate. The impasse had persisted through a summit of AU
heads of state held in Addis Ababa at the weekend.
It prompted the AU's rotating chairperson, Benin President
Boni Yayi, to warn African heads of state that failure by the
continental body to resolve the leadership deadlock would divide
it and undermine its credibility in the world.
"Now we move on to unite the African continent, we unite
everybody through Madame Zuma," Lindiwe Zulu, President Zuma's
advisor on international affairs, told reporters.
"She won, I congratulate her," Ping told Reuters as he left
the AU HQ among a small crowd of well-wishers.
NEED FOR CLEAR DIRECTION
Analysts said the prospect of a further six months of
indecision over the AU Commission post appeared to have swayed
member states to finally make a choice.
"People really feared a deadlock," Patrick Smith, Editor and
Publisher of Africa Confidential, told Reuters.
"Now we have clarity. It means that the other nine
commissioners can be elected and the African Union, which has
been under a lame duck management recently because of the lack
of clarity, has a clear direction and can deal with the real
issues," said Jakkie Cilliers, Executive Director of the South
Africa-based Institute of Security Studies' Pretoria office.
Smith said Dlamini-Zuma would have to first move to
reconcile with the Francophone bloc which supported rival Ping.
This also raised the question of how she would handle the
proposed military intervention to reunite divided Mali, an
initiative led up to now by the mostly French-speaking West
African regional grouping ECOWAS, many of whose members had
supported Ping's candidacy.
Critics say the AU showed itself hesitant in its response to
the conflicts last year in Libya and Ivory Coast, allowing
Western governments to take lead roles.
At a news conference earlier in the day before the vote,
Dlamini-Zuma sought to dispel fears that South Africa might seek
to use the AU post to try to dominate the continent.
Some smaller countries had argued that her candidacy broke
an unwritten rule that Africa's dominant states should not
contest the AU leadership.
"South Africa is not going to come to Addis Ababa to run the
AU. It is Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma who is going to come to make a
contribution," she told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Pascal Fletcher; Writing by Pascal
Fletcher; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)