DAKAR, June 15 The West African Development Bank said on Wednesday that it had raised $750 million through an issue of a five-year Eurobond with a 5.75 percent yield.

The Togo-based bank said the bond, which was completed on April 28, had received 180 offers totalling $1.8 billion from the United States, Europe, Asia and elsewhere in the world. (Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mark Heinrich)