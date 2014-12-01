JOHANNESBURG Dec 1 Barclays Africa Group's
investment banking division expects countries outside
South Africa to contribute more than half its revenue in five
years' time after taking on most of its parent's operations on
the continent.
Barclays Africa's corporate and investment banking (CIB) arm
is now expanding businesses such as trading government bonds
into nearly all of the lender's 12 operations in Africa, said
CIB Chief Executive Stephen van Coller.
Countries other than South Africa currently account for
about a third of CIB's revenue, but it says that is increasing.
"We've grown revenue in the rest of Africa faster than South
Africa, but that is to be expected," van Coller said, referring
to the low base from which those countries are growing.
Under a deal concluded last year, Britain's Barclays
handed over ownership of eight African businesses to
its South African subsidiary in exchange for a 62.3 percent
stake in the new Barclays Africa entity.
In some of those countries, the company had fairly small
investment banking operations, offering just basic foreign
currency and money market services.
The CIB division's net revenue - income excluding impairment
losses on loans - rose 14 percent in the first half of this year
to 6 billion rand ($543 million), and it expects to maintain
that level of growth in the next few years.
About 80 percent of CIB's revenue is from traditional
corporate operations such as transactional banking, trade
finance and foreign exchange, but van Coller expects to see more
fixed-income trading and derivatives business in coming years in
countries such as Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.
(1 US dollar = 11.0534 South African rand)
