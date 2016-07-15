* Global brands face cheap, illicit rival brews
* Beers based on cassava and sorghum growing fast
* Some Sub Saharan economies match Asian growth rates
* Africa's middle class still only slowly emerging
By Elias Biryabarema and Duncan Miriri
KAMPALA/NAIROBI, July 15 International brewers
in Africa are expanding their production of beers based on local
ingredients, snapping up craft brewers and introducing more
brands as low-cost beers gain popularity on the fast-growing but
still poor continent.
Diageo acquired a South African rival specialising
in local beer last year, while SABMiller is opening new
production lines in markets such as Zimbabwe where cheap
competitors and illicit brews often out-sell more globally
recognised competitors.
Diageo unit Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has pinned hopes
on Ngule, or "Crown" in the Luganda language, that started
production this year based on cassava, a tuber that is a staple
food in the nation at the heart of Africa's Great Lakes region.
Ngule has captured 7 percent of the formal beer market in
just five months after launch, UBL says, winning customers in
dusty drinking holes in poor districts of Kampala like Hope
Naturinda's bar, where it sells for 2,200 shillings ($0.65) per
500 millilitres, less than half the price of Diageo's renowned
Guinness brand.
"More than half of my customers take Ngule now," said
Naturinda. "It's affordable and very strong."
It also highlights a challenge multinationals have faced
across Africa. While the continent still boasts some of the
world's fastest growing economies, even with a commodities price
slide, global consumer brands are still waiting for a new middle
class to emerge wanting to pay for their best-known products.
Some have responded by scaling back plans for the continent,
with foods giant Nestle saying last year it was
cutting 15 percent of its workforce in Africa because it had
overestimated the rise of the middle class.
But in the beer business, brewers from Nigeria to Kenya and
Uganda to Mozambique are turning instead to maltose extract from
cassava or malted sorghum grain to replace pricier barley,
helping reduce input costs and creating new popular products.
LOCAL TASTES
"Traditional African beers present a significant opportunity
within these markets," said SABMiller spokesman George Hudson.
"To play seriously within the affordable segment in Africa,
which is one of the largest in the world, it is important to
produce beverages that are attuned to local tastes, at prices
that are fair and reasonable," he said.
Global brands often find their offerings competing with far
cheaper, unlicensed alcoholic drinks, including some lethal
distilled concoctions.
"A substantial amount of alcohol consumed in most of these
markets is informal and untaxed because mainstream alcohol is
relatively unaffordable," said SABMiller's Hudson.
Consequently SABMiller is fighting back with drinks tailored
to specific markets. In Zimbabwe it is commissioning a new
production line for its sorghum-based Chibuku beer, the third
expansion in three years, and in Mozambique its cassava-based
Impala brew is winning clients in the capital and beyond.
"I drink Impala because it's the cheapest beer around here,"
said Clemente Macie, a plumber, sipping from a bottle at
"Pequeno Brasil" (Little Brazil) bar, in Khongolote near Maputo.
In the race to produce cheaper brands, some multinationals
are buying up local brewers. In 2012 Diageo bought a 50 percent
stake in South Africa's United National Breweries (UNB), the
country's leading maker of traditional sorghum beer known as
Umqombothi, and last year bought up the rest of the company.
Meanwhile others have been investing in local agricultural
production to guarantee supplies of the right ingredients.
Local sorghum has been a barley substitute for Nigerian
Breweries, a unit of Heineken, since the
1980s. Since last year, it has worked with a local firm and
U.S.-based non-profit organisation International Fertilizer
Development Centre (IFDC) to improve cassava production.
"The brands that contain maltose extract from cassava in
their recipe are presently the fastest selling beer brands in
Nigeria," said Heineken spokesman Jesper Kleingeld, adding that
in Africa his company aimed to source 60 percent of its raw
materials locally by 2020.
Kenya-based East African Breweries Limited, a
Diageo unit, has already doubled the proportion of materials
sourced locally to 80 percent from 40 percent in the past three
years, partly driven by demand for its sorghum-based Senator Keg
beer.
Senator Keg, sold by the mug rather than in more expensive
bottles, costs the equivalent of 40 Kenyan shillings ($0.4) for
500 ml, whereas EABL's well known Tusker brand sells for 180
shillings for a 500 ml bottle, mirroring prices in Uganda.
That is good news for consumers like Gilbert Amoko, a
35-year old driver in Kampala, who says he can now afford to
drink regularly.
"I used to drink occasionally because I could not afford it.
With Ngule I can afford to drink at least three times a week,"
he said.
($1 = 3,370.0000 Ugandan shillings, 101.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Additional reporting by Nqobile Dludla in Johannesburg, Alexis
Akwagiryam in Lagos and Manuel Mucari in Maputo; Editing by
Edmund Blair, Greg Mahlich)