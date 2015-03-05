(For other news from Reuters Africa Investment Summit, click here)
By David Lewis
DAKAR, March 5 Private equity will play a key
role in developing Africa given the massive needs for capital on
the continent, says Blackstone Group, which is focusing
on infrastructure projects involving power generation and
transmission.
CEO Steve Schwarzman said he would continue to seek partners
like Aliko Dangote -- Africa's richest man, with whom Blackstone
has a $5 billion joint venture -- to ensure that Blackstone's
experience and deep pockets are matched by local nous and
relationships.
The global private equity and advisory firm has projects in
Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mozambique and Togo. It is working with Black
Rhino, an African infrastructure company, alongside Dangote to
identify, develop and operate large-scale investments.
Schwarzman told the Reuters Africa Investment Summit that
the dearth of capital in Africa and a relatively underdeveloped
private-equity sector presented "a very good opportunity".
"I think we will be seeing more and more private equity
there over the intermediate term," he said by telephone.
"The reason for that is that there is a lot of real growth
going on there and private equity is always looking for returns
and areas where there is less competition for capital."
Blackstone's initial foray into major African infrastructure
was a $116 million investment in 2005 through Sithe Global, its
portfolio company, to revive the stalled Bujagali dam in Uganda.
Last year, as part of a U.S. push to ramp up African power
production, it teamed up with Black Rhino and Dangote Industries
pledging to invest $5 billion over the next five years.
Among the most advanced of Blackstone and its partners' new
projects is a pipeline for refined fuel between Ethiopia and
Djibouti. Both governments have signed a memorandum of
understanding with Black Rhino and a framework is expected
within weeks.
Schwarzman said "time will tell" how involved Blackstone
will become in Africa but he said the firm he founded in 1985
would, for now, remain focused on energy-related infrastructure.
"We take an approach to stay in types of investments that we
are very comfortable with, where there is enormous demand for
capital," he said.
"We think that focusing on this area, where we have already
developed over $25 billion of electric plants, is a conservative
way to approach the continent and is a win-win for everyone
involved," he added.
In Uganda, Blackstone and its partners will operate and
manage the plant for 30 years before transferring it to the
government. A similar model and timeframe is being considered
for the Ethiopia-Djiboti pipeline but talks are ongoing.
Blackstone's partner in Uganda is the Aga Khan Fund for
Economic Development, part of the global network run by the
spiritual leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, which has a
strong presence in East Africa.
With Aliko Dangote, Blackstone is working alongside a
Nigerian who rose from selling sweets to heading up West
Africa's biggest group of companies, which trades rice, refines
sugar and includes a cement firm that Dangote hopes will one day
be the world's largest cement company.
Schwarzman said partnerships and structures of arrangements
will vary from deal to deal, but even a firm as big as his needs
the 'primary relationship' the likes of Dangote provide
outsiders.
"We need Aliko's judgement, experiences and relationships to
be more effective than we would be just on our own," he said.
"Sometimes success in life is knowing one's limitations.
Investing side by side with Aliko in areas of our domain
expertise seems like the way to go," he added.
